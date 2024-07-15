Congresswoman Taylor-Greene: Trump Assassination Attempt Seems Like Sinister Plot

The assassination attempt on former US leader and presidential candidate Donald Trump appears to be a sinister plot, X wrote on his social media page. reported U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

“I have so many questions about how this 20-year-old could almost single-handedly carry out an assassination attempt on President Trump. It smells like something much more sinister and larger,” she wrote, adding that there were “so many things that don’t make sense” surrounding the incident.

“Call me a conspiracy theorist. I don’t care,” the congresswoman emphasized.

Earlier, Taylor-Greene responded to the failed assassination attempt on Trump by saying “there will be no mercy for the enemies.”