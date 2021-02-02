Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in an image from last August. POOL / Reuters

An emotional Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has told this Monday night on an Instagram live that she suffered a sexual assault in the past. The Democratic congresswoman shared this fact, without going into details, while recounting what she experienced during the assault on the Capitol on January 6. The two unrelated experiences have been traumatic for him. The Democrat criticized Republicans who want to “turn the page” on the act of insurrection without clarifying responsibilities. In his view, this attitude responds to the pattern of abusers. “I thought I was going to die,” he told through tears about the five hours he feared for his life in Congress.

One of the qualities that Ocasio-Cortez is recognized for is her closeness to her followers. Since the assault on the Capitol, he had had a direct conversation with them through his Instagram account, as he usually does. This Monday, around 9:00 p.m. local time, a streaming started. Nervous, she apologized to her friends and family for what she was going to relieve. “Not many people know,” he said, his voice cracking. “I am a survivor of sexual assault,” I continue.

The congresswoman said that Republican legislators who say it was not so bad or want to lower the profile of the assault remind her of the “tactics of the abusers.” As a survivor of sexual assault, he said that these traumas have two edges: when they are lived and what comes after, the reaction of the environment. “I thought that I did not have to share my experience during the robbery on the Capitol because it is not important within what happened or because they are going to say that I am trying to make it about me,” he said. Finally, he decided to follow the recommendation of the congressional therapists, who invited to share the trauma.

In the two days prior to the assault, the Democrat said she felt “like vomiting out of fear” of what was going to happen on Wednesday, January 6, the day of the Donald Trump supporters’ march that led to the assault on the Capitol. Around two in the afternoon, he felt very strong knocks on the doors that lead to his office, like someone wanted to break down the door. He did not hear voices, or screams, no one identified himself.

“Boom boom boom,” the congresswoman described. Her assistant, who was accompanying her, advised her to hide. He went into his bathroom and closed the door. “Where is?! Where is he ?! ”, he heard a man’s voice, when he realized that he had already entered his office. “At that moment I thought it was all over (…) In hindsight, maybe it was five or ten seconds, but my brain managed to think many thoughts. I thought I was going to die”.

When she finally confronted the man, white, it was a Capitol police officer, staring at her “with anger and hostility.” She had no identification, so the congresswoman was still anxious without understanding what was happening, “she didn’t know if she was projecting.” Her assistant acknowledged that she did not know if the policeman was there to help her or hurt her. “That’s how hostile it seemed.” The agent ordered them to go to another building. No escort and no specific location. At the time, Ocasio-Cortez says she felt like she was part of the long list of people who couldn’t count on the police.

They eventually found Congresswoman Katie Porter, where they took refuge. They opened the closets to see that there was no one, he asked for sports clothes to change. “I needed a suitable outfit in case I needed to jump out the window. I was in heels. ” What felt locally traumatic that there were people willing to make the decision to get in between us and those who wanted to enter the offices. “You don’t want anyone to do that, it’s difficult to deal with that,” he has shoulders hunched. It took about five hours before they could leave. “People were tweeting ‘I’m fine, I’m sure.’ I didn’t do it because I didn’t feel safe in any minute of that day, ”she lamented.