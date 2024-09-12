The political debate in Colombia has fallen, once again, into a technical mess. Minutes after Congress denied the Government the amount of its budget for 2025, raising a question about the path to follow, President Gustavo Petro has accused the congressmen of being enemies of a tax cut. “They have refused to lower the income tax for all companies in Colombia,” he wrote on his X account. The response reveals that, in addition to the debate over the maximum amount that the Nation plans to spend next year, there is a political clash between the progressive Government and the Senate majorities. And that means that Petro’s great proposal for this new legislative period, that of advancing his reforms under the umbrella of a national agreement, is starting off on the wrong foot.

Juan Fernando Cristo, the veteran politician and former congressman whom Petro appointed to the Interior Ministry just two months ago, has worked hard to achieve these rapprochements. He has repeatedly cited the formula that the pro-government senator Iván Cepeda has repeated like a mantra since the left came to power, just over two years ago: the change proposed by the Government requires a national agreement on central issues. In his messages on July 20, the day of the installation of Congress, and August 7, on completing the halfway point of his four-year term, the president has waved precisely that flag. Cristo has landed them, among others, in the legislative field, where Petro has concentrated his greatest efforts to give content to the promise of change with reforms to pensions, the labor regime, the health system or higher education. Until last June, the balance of the first two years had been mostly negative for the Executive, especially due to its huge commitment to a health reform that was rejected by the Senate, after it was approved by the House of Representatives.

The call for an agreement was then seen as a way to improve the relationship and make viable the reforms that are still alive, such as the labor reform, or those that are coming, headed by a new version of the health reform that the Government has announced for several weeks that it will present. Without doing so, until now, the first item on the agenda has become the General Budget of the Nation, a law that the Executive presents every year and that has a special procedure. This procedure implies that the project is only approved by Congress with the approval of the four economic commissions, two from the Senate and two from the House, in addition to its plenary sessions; that the legislators can only introduce adjustments with the approval of the Executive; that if Congress rejects the proposal, the Government can issue the budget via decree, with the text that it initially presented to the Legislature; and that Congress first votes, until September 15 of each year, the total amount of the budget, to then debate the distribution of the money among the different sectors and entities. It was there, in this debate over the amount, that it became clear that the national agreement had not taken hold.

The debate was expected to be difficult due to one peculiarity: the Government has presented a deficit budget, that is, from its initial project it has accepted that it asks Congress to approve a spending limit greater than the sum of all its income, something that other governments had done, such as that of Juan Manuel Santos in 2015 or that of Iván Duque in 2018. In concrete figures, the amount was 523 billion pesos. A figure that, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Finance, includes a deficit of 12 billion pesos. To remedy this, the regulations provide that the Government must present a law to collect that amount, called a financing law, before Congress votes on the amount. This ensures that congressmen do not sign a blank check and at least know what the Executive’s proposal is to fill the gap. The Government did so, but only on Tuesday, September 10, five short days before the Congress deadline expired. The following day, on Wednesday, the four economic commissions met, and did not reach an agreement. They voted against both the amount proposed by the government and two alternative figures, one of 511 billion (i.e. cutting it to avoid a deficit) and one of 499 billion (a figure that comes from the project’s annexes and its expenditure and investment forecasts). Neither proposal was supported by all the commissions, an unprecedented event.

A legal and economic question arises as a result of the refusal, which the Legislature itself hopes to settle this Thursday in a new session. For now, all possibilities remain open: that the budget is issued for some amount, or that Congress rejects it and it is defined by decree for the debated 523 billion. The financing bill is also still alive. It is a small tax reform that adds tax increases to achieve revenue, reduction of others such as the one the president recalled in his X message on Wednesday, and a much-debated change to the fiscal rule, the norm that establishes a limit to the imbalance that the nation’s accounts can have. What, on the other hand, does not show signs of life is a national agreement that did not have as its greatest test the debate on the budget, but the even more sensitive reform to health.

