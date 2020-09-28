The President of the country Ramnath Kovind on Sunday approved the bills related to agriculture and farmers. But the opposition is still firm on the demand to withdraw the agricultural bills. Meanwhile, the Congress has considered a strategy to make agricultural laws ineffective in the Congress-ruled states. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has asked the governments of Congress ruled states to consider passing a bill under Article 254 (2) which neutralizes the agricultural bills passed by the central government.Venugopal said in a statement that Congress President Sonia Gandhi advised that Congress-ruled states should consider using Article 254 (2) of the Constitution to deactivate agricultural laws passed by the Center. needed. This Article of the Constitution allows state legislatures to pass a law to negate central laws that encroach upon the jurisdiction of the state.

Farmers will get freedom from harsh government laws

Venugopal said this would allow Congress-ruled states to bypass three strict agricultural laws, including the minimum support price (MSP) and the dissolution of the APMC. He said that this will also free the farmers from the gross injustice done by the Modi government and BJP.

Learn what is Article 254 (2)

A law made in relation to a subject enumerated in the Concurrent List by the Legislature of the State contains any provision which is against the law made earlier by Parliament or against the provisions of any existing law in relation to that subject, if such State The law so created by the Legislature of the State has been reserved for the consideration of the President and if he has got his approval, the law will be guardian in that state. Provided that nothing in this section shall be enacted at any time to Parliament to make any law with respect to the same subject, including such law, which adds, amends, changes or repeals any law made by the Legislature of the State Will not prevent

On Sunday, the President approved the agricultural bills

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the bills related to farmers and farming passed by Parliament in the monsoon session on Sunday amidst continuous opposition from farmers and political parties. Farmers and political parties were demanding withdrawal of this bill, but their appeal did not work. All three bills have now become law. In addition, the President has also given his assent to the JK Official Language Bill 2020.