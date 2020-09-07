Highlights: Congress announced core committees keeping UP assembly elections in 2022

Former MP Jitin Prasad and former chairman of UP Congress Committee Raj Babbar were not included in the core committee

The two leaders are among the 23 senior Congressmen who wrote a letter to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi recently on the issue of leadership.

Lucknow

Keeping in mind the Assembly elections 2022 in UP, on Sunday, the Congress announced four core committees. It does not include former MP Jitin Prasad and former UP Congress Committee President Raj Babbar. The two leaders were among the 23 senior Congressmen who had recently written a letter to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi on the issue of leadership. Apart from this, former MP RPN Singh is also among the prominent leaders of the state, who could not join these committees.

Former MP RPN Singh is currently the AICC in-charge of Orissa. Party general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday released the names of members of the manifesto committee, outreach committee, membership committee and program implementation committee for UP. A total of 27 senior Congress members are included in these committees. However, a senior leader associated with the party said that Raj Babbar and Jitin Prasad would be given important roles in future.

I have left UP: Raj Babbar

The committees announced by the Congress include almost all big leaders of Uttar Pradesh, such as Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Rashid Alvi, Noor Bano, Anugraha Narayan. But Jitin Prasad and Raj Babbar are not named. On this Rajbar said that suitable people have been selected for the right things. I am sure they will do a good job. As far as I am concerned, I have left UP. On the other hand, Jitin Prasad did not respond to TOI’s call.

These are the members in the new committees of Congress

Manifesto committee – Salman Khurshid, PL Punia, Aradhana Mishra, Vivek Bansal, Supriya Srinet, Amitabh Dubey.

Extension committee – Pramod Tiwari, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Gajraj Singh, Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Imran Masood, Bal Kumar Patel. All the state vice presidents will also be its members.

Membership committee – Anugrah Narayan Singh, Ajay Kapoor, Brijlal Khabari, Mohammad Mukim, Kamal Kishore Commando, Ajay Rai.

Program Implementation Committee – Noor Bano, Harender Malik, Praveen Aran, Jitendra Singh, Balkrishna Chauhan, Naseeb Pathan, Bansi Pahadia, Ram Jiyavan, Preeta Harit.

Training and Cadre Development Committee – Dr. Nirmal Khatri, Harendra Agarwal, Hanuman Tripathi, Satish Rai, Dolly Sharma, Keshav Chandra Yadav.

Panchayat Election Committee – Rajesh Mishra, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Rajaram Pal, Pradeep Mathur, Vinod Chaturvedi, Masood Akhtar, Ajay Pal Singh. The state president of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Organization will also be a member.

Media and Communications Advisory Committee – Rashid Alvi, Laliteshpati Tripathi, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Surendra Rajput, Omkar Singh, Virendra Madan. The Chairman of the Communication Department will be its ex-officio member.