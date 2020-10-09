new Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar has targeted the Congress on the TRP issue. Information Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The free press is a feature of our democracy and the ideals given by the Constitution. The attack on media freedom by the people of India will not be tolerated. The Congress and its allies targeting the media are all principles of democracy. Against and is unacceptable. “

Free press is a defining feature of our democracy and a cherished ideal of the Constitution. Trampling on media freedom will not be tolerated by people of India. Targeting of the media by #Congress and its allies is against all principles of democracy and is unacceptable. – Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 8, 2020

BJP President JP Nadda has also accused the Congress of suppressing the voice of the media on the TRP case. He wrote in the tweet, ‘Shooting the messenger is the art of Congress. His colleagues and Eco Systems have mastered this. Even after the Emergency, he has no regrets. Attack on news channel and attack on media freedom will never be tolerated by the people of India.

TRP fraud

In fact, the commissioner of Mumbai Police has exposed the gang that molested TRP. Two people have been arrested in this regard and three channels including Republic TV are under investigation. So far this investigation is limited to Mumbai. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that during investigation it has been found that some people who are involved in this racket are from outside Mumbai.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police, which exposed the TRP gang, has arrested the owners of two Marathi channels for tampering with viewership ratings.

The television rating point (TRP) shows which TV programs were watched the most. From this, the choice of audience and popularity of a channel is also revealed and on this basis companies advertise to TV channels.

