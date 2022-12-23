US Congresswoman Green called her colleagues traitors for supporting the tranche to Ukraine

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green accused her fellow Republicans of supporting the new tranche to Ukraine. She made this statement in her Twitter-account.

The congresswoman said 18 Republicans have expressed support for a $1.7 trillion federal budget proposal for 2023, $45 billion of which will be sent to Kyiv and Washington’s NATO allies as part of military and financial assistance.

“Your money went to protect the Ukrainian borders, not the American ones,” she stressed and called the congressmen traitors.

To the message on Twitter, Green added a list of members of Congress who voted for the new tranche to Kyiv. She also attached a cartoon of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It shows a Ukrainian waving goodbye while holding a stack of dollars.

Earlier, Poland announced the transfer of military potential to Ukraine. Polish army reserve officer Arkadiusz Kups reported that Warsaw had transferred more than a third of its stock to Kyiv.