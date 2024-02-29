The plan is not necessarily to hold the session, but to mark a position; government wants to wait until March 22 to present a solution on vetoed amendments

Centrão congressmen want to increase pressure so that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), schedule a veto session.

The plan is to put pressure on the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to present a solution that compensates for the veto of R$5.6 billion on committee amendments – those that are not mandatory and directed by permanent committees of Congress.

O Power360 found that the congressmen's strategy is not to hold the session, but to establish a position so that Planalto presents an alternative before March 22nd.

The government asked congressmen to wait until that date, when the collection data for the 1st two months should be released. Only then would it be defined how the PT administration would execute compensation for the R$5.6 billion vetoed in amendments.

Opposition and Centrão congressmen are dissatisfied with the President of the Republic's vetoes. There is irritation especially with the committee amendments, which led the government to start negotiations with the Legislature in order to find a way to reward the vetoed money.

As the deadline requested by Planalto's political articulation was March 22, no solution will be proposed by the government until then, unless pressure from Congress is applied when scheduling the veto session.

As shown by the Power360Congress must overturn the veto if Planalto does not present an alternative.