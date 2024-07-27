Deputies and senators temporarily leave their posts to run or help allies in the October elections

Senators and federal deputies have been taking more leave from their mandates to focus on this year’s municipal elections. At least 20 deputies and 3 senators have given up their seats to alternates less than 3 months before the first round, scheduled for October 6.

The reasons for the departures include running for mayor, elevating substitutes to full-time positions to fulfill local agreements and helping allies in disputes.

The deputy Rui Falcao (PT-SP), for example, left his seat in the Chamber to help in the campaign of Guilherme Boulos (Psol) to the City Hall of São Paulo. The senators Roger Marinho (PL-RN) and Ephraim the Son (União-PB) stepped aside to organize candidacies in their states.

Among those whose names should be on the ballot are the senator Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG), who is expected to run for Mayor of Belo Horizonte; and the deputies Ruy Carneiro (Podemos-PB), pre-candidate for Mayor of João Pessoa; and Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), pre-candidate for Mayor of Niterói (RJ).

The number should increase. The senator Rodrigo Cunhafor example, must still take leave if he is chosen as vice president for JHC’s (PL-AL) ticket in Maceió.

There are also congressmen who had already taken leave to take up positions in municipal or state governments, such as the senators. Augusta Brito (PT-CE) and Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA).

According to the rules, substitutes take over when the incumbents’ leaves are longer than 120 days or when they take on positions in the Executive, such as in ministries and state secretariats.

Read a table with the suspended congressmen: