Launched this Tuesday (Feb 20), the bench will defend the professionalization of e-sports and the cheaper cost of consoles in the country

Deputies launched, this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024), the Parliamentary Front in favor of Electronic Games and Games. The bench will be chaired by the federal deputy Colonel Chrisóstomo (PL-RO). The objective is to promote the games market in Brazil and regulate the practice of virtual sports in the country.

“It is a market of 120 million users in Brazil, which needs incentives and its own legislation to create more jobs and inclusion”Chrisóstomo said to Power360during the Front’s inauguration event.

He says there is no specific legislation for either the video game industry or virtual sports competitions. There is no forecast for the first meeting of the front.

The bench should start organizing itself soon for the 1st edition of the 2024 Pan American E-Sports Games. The event will be hosted in the city of Rio de Janeiro, and will run from June 1st to 9th, 2024.

The 1st vice-president of the bench is the deputy Mario Frias (PL – SP), and the 2nd is Julio Cesar Ribeiro (Republicans – DF).

The event was attended by the Secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation of the DF, Leonardo Reisman, and the president of CBGE (Brazilian Confederation of Games and eSports), Paulo Roberto Rivas.

Frias stated that the projects proposed by the bench will aim to increase access to games and make consoles and games cheaper. “Games are an option to crime and unemployment, especially in peripheral regions”he said.

Representatives were also present Fred Linhares (Republicans – DF), Icarus of Valmir (PL – SE), José Medeiros (PL – MT), Douglas Viegas (União Brasil – SP) and Sergeant Gonçalves (PL – RN). The Minister of Sports, André Fufucadid not attend the ceremony.

The creation of the parliamentary front was requested by Chrisóstomo in January 2023 and was signed by another 197 deputies. The bench was made official in October of that year. The group of congressmen is made up of 200 federal deputies and 20 senators.