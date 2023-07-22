Document describes “very serious violations of the human rights of about 1,500 Brazilian citizens” arrested after acts

A group of congressmen traveled to New York, in the United States, to denounce to the UN (United Nations) alleged “serious violations of human rights” against the approximately 1,500 arrested for the extremist acts of January 8th.

The entourage is made up of senators Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), Eduardo Girao (Novo-CE) and great malta (PL-ES) and deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RJ). They met on Friday (July 21, 2023) with the Brazilian ambassador to the international organization, Sérgio França Danese.

At the meeting, they delivered a 50-page report in which they report human rights violations against prisoners for the invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers in Brasília.

The text speaks of “very serious violations of the human rights of around 1,500 Brazilian citizens persecuted, arrested and subjected to inhuman, illegal, unconstitutional and incompatible treatment with the precepts established in international treaties to which Brazil is a signatory, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights”.

According to Girao,everyone needs to know what is happening in Brazil”. Citizens are subject tounimaginable trials, with systematic disregard for the Constitution by those who should have been its first guardians”, he said to journalists on the night of Thursday (July 20), before leaving for the USA.

“We have people arrested beyond the period of preventive detention, lawyers without access to investigations and processes, a limitation of the right to defense, in addition to the situation of people, as seen in visits by senators, prisoners with comorbidities, with cancer, autistic, various violations”, he completed.

The document delivered to the Brazilian ambassador to the UN was signed by around 100 congressmen, according to Girão. The senator said that the group also intends to appeal to the OAS (Organization of American States) and other international organizations.