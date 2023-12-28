Author of the exemption project, senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB), talks about legal uncertainty

The author of the PL (bill) that extends the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy, senator Efraim Filho (União-PB) criticized the MP (provisional measure) announced by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to replace the benefit, which would last until 2027, through a gradual re-encumbrance of the payroll.

“The publication of the MP contradicts a decision taken by a large majority by Congress. You will face resistance from the start. It brings legal uncertainty for the entrepreneur, who on January 1st will not know which rule to follow, whether that of the MP or the law approved by Congress and published today”said Efraim on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

O Power360 found that congressmen defend that a new proposal on the topic be discussed through a bill and not a provisional measure. The assessment is that a possible transition to gradual reinstatement would not cause legal uncertainty.

The thesis was defended by Efraim. “A bill, with these amendment proposals, giving time and deadline for the debate of ideas, this would be a sign that the government wants dialogue with the National Congress”he stated.

Efraim has complained to his allies since the veto of the exemption that the government does not seek out the Senate for dialogue on this and other topics and takes decisions that make Planalto's relationship with the Legislature difficult.

Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) criticized the announced measure and said that the “PT is against those who produce”.

“When you don’t want to take away your salary by creating taxes for the unions, you increase payroll taxes at the end of the year to cover the shortfall in the 37 ministries, the multiplication of positions, the uncontrolled deficit”he stated.

The negative repercussion of the minister's announcement was not greater in Congress only because there are many congressmen on vacation.

O Power360 It also found that the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), told Haddad that it would be unwise to make a rule effective immediately by changing the payroll encumbrance system.

In the opinion of the leadership of both Houses, it is best to wait for the end of the recess, in February, and if the measure is published, wait for it to be public to build a position on the issue. It is unlikely that a new system that changes everything in January will be approved by Congress.

The FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front) released a statement opposing the proposal. “With the tax increase, the 17 sectors that employ the most in the country may suffer an increase in the tax burden, clogging the market, causing legal uncertainty and putting millions of jobs at risk”says an excerpt.

The front also criticized the lack of dialogue between the Lula administration and congressmen. “The announcement of the economic package for next year is proof that the federal government continues to attempt to change rules adopted by the Legislature, through provisional measures, ignoring the search for dialogue”says another party.

ECONOMIC SECTORS

Business sectors also criticized Haddad's proposal. In a statement, the CBIC (Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry) said that the measure harms the job market.

“CBIC recognizes the government’s need and commitment to improve its efficiency and balance public accounts. But it is not coherent to put thousands of jobs at risk for this”he said.

Vivien Mello Suruagy, president of Fenintra (National Federation of Call Center, Installation and Maintenance of Telecommunications and IT Network Infrastructure), also said in a statement that the government's action is strange.

“We are surprised by the proposal of an MP just a few days after parliament overturned the presidential veto on the law that extended payroll tax relief until 2027, and on the same day that the president of Congress promulgated the measure. The decision of the majority of congressmen was democratic and gave a clear direction of what Brazilian society wants in this regard”he declared.

And he added: “The publication of the MP brings legal uncertainty for Brazilian entrepreneurs, who on January 1st will not know which rule to follow, whether the MP or the law approved by Congress and published today”.