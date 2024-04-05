Forty congressmen called on Joe Biden to stop supplying arms to Israel

Forty American congressmen called on US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to stop supplying arms to Israel. This is stated in a collective letter from members of the US Congress, reports The National News…

This is how congressmen reacted to the blow to the international organization World Central Kitchen. “In light of the recent attack on aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustified to approve these arms transfers,” the letter said.

Members of the US Congress also called on the American leader and the Secretary of State to ensure that any future military assistance to Israel, including already approved supplies, will be subject to conditions that ensure its use in accordance with United States and international law.

Congressmen demanded that arms shipments be suspended if Israel does not sufficiently reduce the damage to Gaza civilians and aid workers.

Earlier, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin expressed outrage to the head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Gallant, at the blow to the international organization World Central Kitchen. Austin called on Gallant to conduct a swift and transparent investigation. In his opinion, Israel should publicly share its findings and bring those responsible to justice.