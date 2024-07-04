Senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB) and deputy Paulo Azi (União Brasil-BA) watched the Copa América match in Santa Clara

The senator Ephraim the Son (União Brasil-PB) and the federal deputy Paul Azi (União Brasil-BA) were seen during the game between the Brazilian and Colombian national football teams on Tuesday (2.Jul.2024). The Copa América match was played at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, California (USA).

The two appeared in the final moments of the broadcast. They were in the stands and were wearing yellow caps and national team shirts. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. The Brazilian team will advance to the quarterfinals. They will face the Uruguayan team.

Reproduction/TV Globo – 2.Jul.2024

Efraim has been on leave since June 19 to work in the municipal elections. The leave is valid for 120 days. Paulo Azi is currently serving.