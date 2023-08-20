Government allies cite fears of the former president leaving the country amid investigations into the jewelry case and the attempted fraud at the polls

Government deputies and senators filed requests with the PF (Federal Police) and the STF (Federal Supreme Court) for the former president’s passport to be Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is seized and he is prohibited from leaving the country. The former chief executive is being investigated in the case of jewelry given by Saudi Arabia, which would have been sold abroad, and for an alleged attempt to defraud electronic voting machines.

For the X (ex-Twitter), federal deputies Erika Hilton It is Henrique Vieira (Psol-RJ) announced on Friday (18.Aug.2023) that they had requested to the STF that Bolsonaro be prevented from leaving Brazil and that his passport be seized within 24 hours. “No amnesty, no escape”, wrote the congresswoman in a post.

Along the same lines, Senator Rogerio Carvalho (PT-SE) asked the PF to seize the document. In the social media, cited the accusations made by Walter Delgatti, the hacker from Vaza Jato, to the CPMI on January 8th. “The request aims to prevent the former president from fleeing the country during investigations.”, justified Carvalho.

the deputy Rogerio Correia (PT-MG) as well stated that he and the deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) made the same request to the PF and the STF. He also said that they will try to vote in the CPMI, on Tuesday (22.Aug), a request demanding compliance with the measure.

