Cíntia Chagas talks about differences in life goals as the reason for the separation with Lucas Bove

Influencer and Portuguese teacher Cíntia Chagas announced the end of her marriage with the state deputy Lucas Bove (PL) on the night of this Monday (12.Aug.2024). The couple were together for 2 years before making their union official, 3 months ago. Cíntia announced the separation through her Instagram profile.

She said that, despite sharing the same values, they noticed differences in their life goals. Cíntia Chagas is known for her Portuguese and etiquette tips on social media, where she has more than 6 million followers.

“Most people do not need to explain their personal lives. However, those who choose (like me) to live a public life do not have this freedom; my choices become public interest.”she wrote on her Instagram profile. So far, state deputy Lucas Bove has not made any public statements about the termination.

Here is the statement published by influencer:

Here are some photos from the wedding: