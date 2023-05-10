US Congressman George Santos has been arrested. The New York Republican is known for fabricating significant parts of his life story and was arrested Wednesday. In addition to those lies, he allegedly pushed followers to donate with the promise that the money would be used for his campaign. Instead, he would have used it for clothing and debt.

Attorney Breon Peace says Santos faces charges of fraud and perverting the truth. For example, he claimed that his grandparents escaped the Holocaust and that he is Jewish, to which he later recanted and said that he was raised Catholic.

Santos said on Tuesday he was unaware of the allegations. He was elected to Congress last fall after a campaign that was partly based on lies. For example, he flaunted a so-called status as a wealthy Wall Street businessman, nothing could be further from the truth.

Many New York Republicans called for him to resign after his fabrications came to light. That criticism intensified as news of the criminal case spread. Republican Marc Molinaro says: “Sooner or later, whether he likes it or not, both truth and justice will be delivered to him.” See also Signal to North Korea: US and South Korea fire eight missiles

Santos, who turned himself in in New York, has been charged with seven counts of fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to the House of Representatives.

History of Fraud

This isn’t the first time Santos has exposed his lies. When he was 19 years old, he was accused of using checks stolen in Brazil to buy clothes. Brazilian authorities said they have reopened the case. In 2017, Santos was charged with theft after authorities said he used thousands of dollars in fake checks to buy puppies from dog breeders. That case was dropped after Santos claimed his checkbook was stolen and someone else took the dogs.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: