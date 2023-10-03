Congressman Gaetz, who overthrew McCarthy, said he does not seek to take his place.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, who initiated the resignation of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, said he is not seeking to take over his post. Writes about this RIA News.

The politician answered the question whether he was applying for the vacancy. “Absolutely not. I have no such desire,” he refused to take up the seat.

On Tuesday, October 3, the US House of Representatives voted to resign its Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It is noted that 216 congressmen voted for his removal, and 210 voted against. Patrick McHenry will become the interim speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress.

Republican U.S. House Representative Matt Gaetz has filed a petition to remove McCarthy from office.