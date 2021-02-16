The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples (Naacp) and the law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll brought, at the request of Congressman Bennie Thompson, a legal action against the former president, his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and two groups white supremacists for their alleged responsibility in the assault on the capitol on January 6.

The lawsuit is based on comments made by Trump and Giuliani in the weeks before and on the day of the incident. In the plaintiffs’ view, the words used were designed to mobilize supporters in order to overturn the election results and avoid the certification process in Congress.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the ‘Save America’ rally and the assault on the Capitol was neither an accident nor a coincidence. (…) It was the expected and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the count of votes cast in the Electoral College, ”the lawsuit filed reads.

On January 6, as the US Congress was on its way to certify the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States, a crowd of supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a violent manner. In the action, five people died and several were injured.

The civil action, filed in the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, holds Trump, Giuliani and supremacist organizations responsible for violating the law of the Ku Klux Klan, established in 1871 to repress the group considered white supremacist.

The lawsuit asks for compensatory damages

The appeal filed by Thompson, who chairs the House National Security Committee, seeks to compensate damages that have not been specified on the grounds that it put the health of many present on Capitol Hill at risk.

“All I wanted to do was do my job, and the insurrection that occurred prevented me from doing that,” Thompson said in remarks quoted by the AP news agency.

According to the Reuters news agency, other members of Congress, including Democratic Representatives Hank Johnson and Bonnie Watson Coleman, as well as security agents who were injured during the riot, may join the lawsuit.

“His gleeful support for violent white supremacists led to a violation of the Capitol that put my life and the lives of my colleagues in grave danger … We must hold him accountable for the insurrection he so blatantly planned. Failure to do so will only invite this kind of authoritarianism for the far-right undemocratic forces that are so determined to destroy our country, ”Thompson added.

The accusations against Donald Trump continue

The lawsuit filed comes days after the former president, Donald Trump, was acquitted of the accusations of incitement to the insurrection that sustained a second political trial against him.

By history, American presidents enjoy broad immunity from lawsuits for actions they take as commander-in-chief. However, the lawsuit filed was against Trump in a personal capacity, alleging that none of his behavior is related to his responsibilities as president.

“Inciting a riot or attempting to interfere with the efforts of Congress to ratify the election results that are recommended by the Constitution could not be conceived within the scope of the ordinary responsibilities of the president. (…) In this sense, due to his conduct, he is like any other private citizen, ”said Joseph Sellers, a lawyer representing Thompson.

It is worth remembering that during the impeachment process, some members of the Republican Party, who voted in favor of Trump’s acquittal, recognized that the lawsuit should be dealt with in court.

“President Trump remains responsible for everything he did while in office as a common citizen … He hasn’t gotten away with it yet,” said Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican Minority Leader.

Jason Miller, Trump’s adviser, maintained his defense on the grounds that he did not conspire for what happened on Capitol Hill. “Trump did not organize the demonstration that preceded the riot and did not incite or conspire to promote violence in the Capitol on January 6,” said the lawyer.

With EFE, AP and Reuters