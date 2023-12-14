A new controversy surrounds the development of El Campin Cultural and Sports Complexafter transparency in the contracting of the project was questioned.

The congresswoman Jennifer Pedraza Sandoval, from Dignity and Commitment, reported in its X account that the IDRD has been requested to suspend the hiring of the new Campín due to alleged “economic imbalance.”

Pedraza expressed: “Did you know that Bogotá is about to award a concession for more than 2.4 billion pesos to renovate the El Campín Stadium and its surroundings? Thanks to bad calculations by the Mayor's Office and the @IDRD, the District would only receive 1% of the profits of a juicy business.”



Subsequently, the congresswoman clarified that she seeks to correct the economic imbalance: “With @LiliCastanedaM we sue the @IDRD and request to suspend the contracting of the Campín Public-Private Alliance until the economic imbalance that harms the District is corrected. We seek to prevent detriment patrimonial and guarantee that it is done with transparency”.

Pedraza pointed out: “Bogotá can do business, but it must be fair and benefit the citizens. We are not opposed to urban development or private companies being able to carry it out. But we demand that the District have fair profits since it provides the best land in Bogotá” .

What did the IDRD say?

In turn, the IDRD also made a statement through the same social network.

“Representative Pedraza: Few projects are as relevant to Bogotá culture and sports as the El Campín Cultural and Sports Complex. It is a joint effort between the public and private sectors, which benefits the interest of the inhabitants of Bogotá” , stated the entity.

The IDRD adds: “This Complex will modernize a 174,000 m2 industrial estate, with an investment of $2.4 billion pesos, to turn it into the meeting point between culture, tourism, recreation and sports in Bogotá.”

“El Campín will be a covered stage that will accommodate 45,000 spectators. In addition to meeting the demands of the FIFAwill have two levels of boxes, museums, a food area, drinks, commerce, restaurants, dressing rooms, among others”, ends the IDRD thread in X.

To begin the renovation of El Campín, the Mayor's Office recently recovered the eastern part of the El Campín Sports Unit, an area with more than 22 tennis courts where two private clubs and a league of the same sport operated.

To begin the construction of the new cultural and sports complex, which seeks to renew the more than 193,000 square meters that make up this sports area of ​​Bogotá, the District recovered the properties that in the past had been handed over to two private entities that today fight to prevent these works are carried out.

