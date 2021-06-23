Congressional leaders begin to speak out about the resignation of Environment Minister Ricardo Salles. The leader of the PL in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (RJ), said that the decision was correct. The PT leader at Casa Alta, Paulo Rocha (PA), and the opposition leader, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), were in line with “It’s late”.

“The same thing I thought about the departure of Chancellor Ernesto Araújo. Inevitable. Right decision”, said Portinho to power360.

“It’s late! Unfortunately, after causing great damage and serious environmental impacts for the devastation of the Amazon”, declared Paulo Rocha.

Opposition leader in the Chamber, Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), said that the decision was already known, but that it was announced this Wednesday (June 23) to divert the focus of accusations of irregularities in the purchase of Covaxin vaccines.

The president of the Senate Environment Committee, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said that it is just a step: “The most important thing is to know if it will be a change only in the name or in the position of the federal government regarding the Environment. What really needs to change is the orientation of the President of the Republic. Regarding the former minister, it was about time, for all the ills he led to Brazil”.

The president of the Chamber’s Environment Commission, Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), declared that the new minister should follow Salles’ policy.

“It shows the confidence that the president has in the environmental policy developed by the ministry in the Ricardo Salles administration. Since the new minister Joaquim has always been his right-hand man, then we are very confident that the advances made so far will continue and my work as president of the CMA remains the same, supported by the new minister as well.”

