WASHINGTON. America avoided a shutdown. Late yesterday evening, Congress launched a bipartisan plan to finance federal activities until November 17 and Biden signed it. In a few hours, what until midday on Saturday seemed like a march towards a lockout was transformed into a sprint that first allowed Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to find 335 votes to promote the provisional budget and then to pass the floor to the Senate which shortly after 9pm it gave the green light with 88 yes out of 97 voters.

The resolution will be valid until November 17 allowing federal agencies to receive the funds and provides $16 billion for emergency management and reconstruction. The money to the Federal Aviation Administration, however, is guaranteed until the end of the year. What isn’t there is aid to Ukraine. There is no mention of the 24 billion requested by the Biden Administration in the 2024 budget, and even those that the senators managed to include in their draft on Wednesday have disappeared.

The Speaker of the House explained the cancellation of the Ukrainian entry by saying that Russia “was wrong about Kiev, but a strategy is needed on aid”. McCarthy has been saying for months that he does not want to give blank checks to Zelensky and demands greater involvement of the House by the Administration. He wants to see – the Speaker reiterated – a plan. Before – implicitly – giving the green light to new aid. In fact, the White House expects that the funds removed from the buffer law can be guaranteed with another law. The green light to the measure last night with all the Democrats supporting it seems well thought out and some sources report messages and phone calls between the White House and the Democratic leadership. In short, a clear path would have arrived.

In a statement released shortly after the Senate vote, Biden welcomed the bipartisan work but highlighted three things: first of all he spoke of the failure of extremist Republicans; therefore, you reiterated that in July you had reached an agreement on the budget with McCarthy which the right wing of the GOP then blew up, forcing the country to live with the uncertainty of the shutdown. Finally, he touched on the Ukrainian issue, reiterating that he “expects US support to continue”.

The aid should arrive through other measures, but at various levels of the Administration it is clear that time is running out and that the money is running out. Michael McCord, undersecretary of the Pentagon, wrote a letter to Democratic minority leaders on Friday evening saying that “the Department has exhausted nearly all available funds” for assistance to Ukraine.

Federal employees, 1.3 million military personnel and social programs are safe, for now.

The question is whether McCarthy will be disheartened by the intransigent wing of his party, those 21 deputies who on Friday quashed his last mediation before yesterday’s turning point. Saturday’s stopgap measure was instead rejected by 90 Republican deputies.