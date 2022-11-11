According to the American “The Intercept” website, “If the Republicans win and take control of Congress, one of the first tests of their true intentions will come when they must decide whether to support continued US military assistance to Ukraine” in its defense against the Russian military operation.

He noted that “Christian nationalists in America believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s operation in Ukraine is an important and essential step to crush the left-backed focus on racial justice movement.”

He considered the central question looming around the midterm elections “whether the Republican Party will turn into a fascist organization that wants to end the anarchic work of elections, voting and democracy and create a right-wing authoritarian instead. Since Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which culminated in the The January 6 Rebellion, followed by Republican efforts to downplay the Capitol events, made it increasingly difficult to tell the difference between the Republican mainstream and the extreme wing of the party.

A new policy towards Ukraine

Commenting on this, Omid Shoukry, Senior Adviser for Foreign Policy and Energy Security at the Center for “Gulf States Analytics” (based in Washington), Omid Shoukry, told Sky News Arabia:

The Kremlin certainly has a desire for Republicans to take control of Congress, an outcome they believe could mean that Democratic President Joe Biden faces a tougher and longer term in office, and will face approval of military aid packages for Ukraine.

At the same time, few in Moscow expected that, regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, America’s political consensus on Ukraine would collapse.

I don’t expect Washington’s support for Kiev to wane significantly anytime soon, but we will see a new US policy toward the Ukraine crisis.

In Christian democracy, it must be said that it contains exactly what its title suggests: a form of political democracy inspired by Christian values.

Religious Americans can learn from this tradition rather than become right-wing soldiers. According to this order, the opinion of American Christian nationalists about the war in Ukraine can be evaluated.

It is always raised during elections that American democracy is in danger or that the possibility of fascism has increased in America, but it must be borne in mind that the system of checks and balances allows American democracy to continue.

American democracy is strong

