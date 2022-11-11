According to the American “The Intercept” website, “If the Republicans win and take control of Congress, one of the first tests of their true intentions will come when they must decide whether to support continued US military assistance to Ukraine” in its defense against the Russian military operation.
He noted that “Christian nationalists in America believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s operation in Ukraine is an important and essential step to crush the left-backed focus on racial justice movement.”
He considered the central question looming around the midterm elections “whether the Republican Party will turn into a fascist organization that wants to end the anarchic work of elections, voting and democracy and create a right-wing authoritarian instead. Since Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which culminated in the The January 6 Rebellion, followed by Republican efforts to downplay the Capitol events, made it increasingly difficult to tell the difference between the Republican mainstream and the extreme wing of the party.
A new policy towards Ukraine
Commenting on this, Omid Shoukry, Senior Adviser for Foreign Policy and Energy Security at the Center for “Gulf States Analytics” (based in Washington), Omid Shoukry, told Sky News Arabia:
- The Kremlin certainly has a desire for Republicans to take control of Congress, an outcome they believe could mean that Democratic President Joe Biden faces a tougher and longer term in office, and will face approval of military aid packages for Ukraine.
- At the same time, few in Moscow expected that, regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, America’s political consensus on Ukraine would collapse.
- I don’t expect Washington’s support for Kiev to wane significantly anytime soon, but we will see a new US policy toward the Ukraine crisis.
- In Christian democracy, it must be said that it contains exactly what its title suggests: a form of political democracy inspired by Christian values.
- Religious Americans can learn from this tradition rather than become right-wing soldiers. According to this order, the opinion of American Christian nationalists about the war in Ukraine can be evaluated.
- It is always raised during elections that American democracy is in danger or that the possibility of fascism has increased in America, but it must be borne in mind that the system of checks and balances allows American democracy to continue.
American democracy is strong
The American expert on international affairs, Irina Zuckerman, told Sky News Arabia:
- The midterm elections have no direct relationship to foreign policy on any issue although the long-term composition of Congress does of course influence whether or not the president of the United States receives the funding he needs for his programs.
- Even in the most optimistic scenario, which predicted an additional 20-30 Republican seats which is unlikely to happen at this point, that wasn’t enough difference to change the entire policy on Ukraine as not everyone who came against it was.
- Democrats will likely be forced to clarify where the money is going and pass separate bills as funding for Ukraine will go to separate bills unrelated to other issues.
- Anyone who thinks the midterm elections were about Russia and Ukraine misunderstand the structure and role of the US government.
- Most people who supported or did not oppose the Russian operation for any reason did so because of the misconception that Ukraine was corrupt beyond saving, that it was not in the interest of the United States to get involved, and because they did not understand the Biden family’s involvement in Ukraine (which has always been linked to loyal national interests). Russia rather than Ukrainian national interests).
- Even those who believed that Putin had anything worth supporting did not actually believe that the military operation itself was a positive thing.
- The more hardline forces of Trump supporters who believe in election conspiracies generally show illiberal tendencies, but none of them actually want to ban the election or change it to anything that didn’t exist before.
- Hillary Clinton, for example, broke up Trump’s election victory in 2016 and spent years denouncing the conspiracy, and Democrats have also accused Republicans of undermining democracy in various ways – but they’ve already tried to change the entire system during Corona to make it easier to win.
#Congressional #elections #increasing #concerns #Ukraine #democracy
