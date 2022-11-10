Dina Mahmoud (London)

A complicated scene emerged from the midterm elections for the US Congress, which were held on Tuesday/Wednesday night. The Republicans did not achieve the massive victory they had dreamed of, and the Democrats at the same time suffered undeniable losses, which will often lose control of at least one of the two Houses.

Until this moment, the identity of the party with the majority in the Senate is still ambiguous, while the small margin of seats that the Republicans have in the House of Representatives, threatens to make the issue of their passage of bills subject to bargaining between the moderates and the hardliners in their ranks.

According to followers of the American affairs, the results of the November 8 elections open the door to a state of stagnation at the governmental and legislative levels, over the remaining two years of the Biden administration, in light of the two major parties; They will be unable to make any radical transformations on the domestic scene, amid expectations of possible confrontations between the Democratic White House and the Republican Congress.

In statements published by CNN on its website, Grant Riehr, a professor of political science at Syracuse University in New York State, said that the political situation in the United States will remain in a state of stagnation for two years, until the time comes to return to appeal to American voters. to choose a new president for the country in late 2024.

Reher considered that the results of the midterm elections can be described as “no results” at all, given the closeness they were characterized by, which will make it necessary to wait for the year immediately preceding the presidential elections, to learn about the nature of the political orientation, which the Americans will prefer at that time.

American analysts stress the need for Republicans and Democrats to draw lessons from the disappointment that both suffered in the recent congressional elections.

The results also demonstrated, at the same time, that Democrats should not have underestimated the concerns of American voters over the past two years, regarding several internal files, especially high inflation, increasing crime rates, in addition to the situation described as alarming on the southern border. with Mexico.

The irony, in the opinion of analysts, is that Biden and Trump, who are different in almost everything, agreed that the results of the November 8 elections should not worry either of them. The Democratic president was quick to praise the results of the electoral process, and celebrate what he considered a frustration of a “red tidal wave” that his opponents dreamed of sweeping through the Congress, which was subject to a “blue majority”.

However, Biden left the answer to the question of his possibility of running for the next presidential election pending, saying that he has the intention to run in the race, but he will not confirm his last decision in this regard, only at the beginning of next year, noting that resolving the matter is related to a “family decision”, and that According to opinion polls, his popularity among the American electorate is declining.

As for the Republican billionaire, who was heavily present at the rallies for many candidates for the November 8th ballot, he stressed that the results of the midterm elections, which indicated the loss of some of those who expressed his public support for them, would not affect his plans for whether he would try to return. To the White House two years from now, or not.

In this context, Trump may rely on the fact that a number of his favorite candidates have already won the midterm elections, seemingly underestimating the threat he might face from the shining star in his party; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was re-elected in a ballot Tuesday, amid indications that he intends to seek the nomination for the Republican Party in the upcoming presidential elections.