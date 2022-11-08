Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, Americans headed to vote in the midterm elections, in light of the Republicans’ attempt to obtain a majority in Congress that would paralyze President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years, and pave the way for the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said that “it will not be clear who the midterm winners will be on Election Day” and that the results “will take a few days.”

“We may not know all the winners of the elections for a few days until all the legal and valid votes can be counted,” she added, noting that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often are not counted until after the votes have been cast directly and in person in The election. As the polls kicked off, Biden urged voters on Twitter to cast their votes to make a difference in the midterm elections, explaining that he “inherited” the huge budget deficit, in reference to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“This year alone, we’ve cut the deficit by $1.4 trillion, and we’re going to cut another $250 billion over the next decade,” he added.

The economic situation strongly influences political orientation. According to a poll conducted by the Pew Research Center last month, 79 voters said that the economy is very important in their decision on which party to vote for in the midterm elections.

He also called on the Democratic president to “defend democracy” while his Republican predecessor promised an “important announcement” next week, giving way to speculation about announcing his candidacy for the White House. He described the administration of Democrats in the country as “destroying.” Trump spoke of the files that concern Republicans in the United States, referring to the issue of immigration, and said that millions are entering the country illegally.

More than 40 million people cast their ballots during early voting across the country, in a vote that will renew the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate seats as well as a host of local offices. After a vicious campaign focused on inflation, Republicans appear increasingly confident of their chances of stripping Biden of his Democratic majority in Congress.

At a recent rally Monday evening in Ohio, former President Donald Trump, a strong campaigner, said, “If you want to end the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you must vote Republican.”

The 76-year-old billionaire announced that he would make a “very important announcement on Tuesday 15 November, knowing full well that the victory of his candidates at the polls would give him an ideal starting point to run for the presidential election in 2024.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s camp has sought to win votes from the left and the center by portraying the Republican opposition as a threat to democracy and social gains such as the right to abortion.

“We are well aware that our democracy is in danger,” the 79-year-old president said at a rally Monday evening in Maryland, on the outskirts of Washington.

But rising prices, averaging 8.2 percent in a year, remains the main concern of Americans, at a time when Biden’s efforts to appear as a “middle-class president” seem to have had little effect.

According to opinion polls, the Republican opposition has a chance of winning between 10 and 25 additional seats in the House of Representatives, which is more than enough to obtain a majority. And while the polls are still more murky for the Senate, it looks like Republicans will make headway in it, too. The loss of control of both houses of Congress will have dire consequences for the Democratic president, who has expressed his intention to run in 2024, which heralds a re-run of the presidential election scene in 2020.

Biden said Monday night that he was optimistic about the outcome of the election, but acknowledged that maintaining control of both chambers would be “difficult.”

Some of the major states experienced heated elections, and it is the same states that were already at stake in the 2020 presidential election.

In this context, the spotlight is on Pennsylvania, the former center of the steel industry, where millionaire Republican surgeon Mehmet Oz, backed by Donald Trump, faces the Democratic mayor of small-town Democratic John Futterman for one of the most contested positions in the Senate.

Millions of dollars have been spent on these contests, making this ballot the most expensive midterm election in US history.