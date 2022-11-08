According to officials, the attack will not affect the ability of voters to vote, but it will make it difficult to access the services of the election website, which provides information to help voters cast their ballots.

He described a simple cyber attack that slows down or temporarily disables web services.

“These cyber attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process,” the officials said.

In a statement, they addressed their words to the American voter by saying, “The intent is to discourage you from voting. Please do not fall victim to this.”

Earlier, a Ministry of Justice official told the media, “I think we are as prepared as possible,” adding that despite this, people are “worried and nervous.”

The FBI will also deal with fraud, potential civil rights violations and campaign finance issues, as well as the threat to election workers.

The FBI said the highest threats come in states where former President Donald Trump contested the results of the 2020 election, such as Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.