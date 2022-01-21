On Friday, Republican Senator Ted Cruz and a coalition of Republican leaders in foreign policy are scheduled to present a bill that would re-list the Houthi militia on the list of terrorist organizations, according to the US news site “freebeacon”.

The news site said that it had obtained a copy of the sanctions measures that the US lawmakers intend to introduce against the Houthi militia.

Members of the US Congress had strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a fuel depot and Abu Dhabi Airport.

After the terrorist attack, the American lawmakers increased the pace of their confrontation with the Houthi militia and their Iranian backers.

Cruz is seeking to pass the sanctions law to President Joe Biden, to put Al Houthi and all of his affiliates on the list of terrorist organizations within 30 days.

Last November, the American legislator presented this bill, but he was not lucky. But according to the American news site, the matter changed after the recent attack on the UAE, as it generated a wave of anxiety.

He said that the new bill could attract Democratic lawmakers, given that the seats in the US Senate are divided equally between the two parties.

The project is supported by a number of foreign policy men in the Senate, such as Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Bill Hagerty, and Jim Inhoff.

“President Biden has made his first week in the White House a priority to relieve pressure on Iran and its proxies, including lifting sanctions on the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization,” a spokesperson for Ted Cruz told freebeacon.

He criticized Biden’s policy, saying that it led Iran to escalate its aggression throughout the Middle East, noting that Al Houthi launched an attack in Yemen within hours of the Biden administration’s announcement of its intention to lift sanctions on him.

Ted Cruz has repeatedly expressed his rejection of this position, and said that if the Biden administration wanted to lift sanctions on Al-Houthi, Congress should authorize it to do so.