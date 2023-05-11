Proposal includes BRL 50 for infants and payroll loan with BPC (Continued Provision Benefit)

The mixed committee of the MP (provisional measure – 1,164 of 2023) that recreates Bolsa Família approved this Wednesday (May 10, 2023) the text of the rapporteur, deputy doctor Francisco (PT-PI). The proposal was approved with some changes, such as the payment of BRL 50 for breastfeeding mothers and permission to use 35% of the BPC (Continued Provision Benefit) for contracting payroll loans. read the full of the approved report (362 KB).

Provisional measures have the force of law and are valid from publication in the DOU (Official Gazette). However, after being approved by the Joint Committee of the National Congress, they need to be analyzed by the Chamber and the Senate in order to be converted into law.

Read the text of the new Bolsa Família approved by congressmen:

Each member of the program’s beneficiary family will receive R$ 142.00;

The family will receive at least R$ 600 with the sum of the benefit of all members;

additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old;

additional BRL 50 for pregnant and lactating women;

makes it possible for 35% of the value of the BPC (Benefit of Installment Continuada) is used for payroll loans. The text establishes that 30% are for loans and financing and 5% for withdrawals with credit card or benefit card.

By agreement between the congressmen, the rapporteur included in the text the possibility of the government excluding the BPC from the calculation of the family income of those who want to receive the Bolsa Família.

The opinion also establishes that the values ​​of the income transfer program can be corrected in a maximum of 2 years.

Who can receive the benefit: