In a lightning vote last Friday night, the National Congress approved a series of projects that free up additional resources for the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2021. One of them increases the Ministry of Defense’s funds for projects in the North region, purchase of helicopters and expenses with the Armed Forces withdrawing resources from unemployment insurance and social assistance.

The reallocation of resources was requested by the Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, and had the approval of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who sent an official letter to Congress suggesting the change. Initially, the project (PLN 40/2021) asked for an additional resource of R$ 889.6 million for several ministries to reinforce their programs this year. This type of proposal is common when the government wants to increase the resources of an area after considering that the budget was insufficient. But for that, you need to cancel schedules from somewhere else.

After a request by Braga Netto, endorsed by Guedes, Congress approved an additional budget of R$ 342.9 million in the Ministry of Defense, of which R$ 328 million will be spent on infrastructure implementation in the municipalities of the Calha Norte Region, R$ 3 million for the purchase of helicopters for the Armed Forces and R$ 11.9 million for the administration of units linked to the Air Force and the Army. In total, the additional resources for the Executive, adding to other areas, totaled R$ 1.2 billion.

To compensate the military’s extra resources, BRL 228 million will come from the Worker’s Support Fund (FAT), which pays for unemployment insurance, BRL 40 million from the Ministry of Communications, BRL 60 million from the National Assistance Fund Social, linked to the Ministry of Citizenship, and R$ 10 million from the Ministry of Infrastructure that would be investigated in traffic education. When sending the letter, the Ministry of Economy justified that these bodies will not suffer losses in the execution of resources, “since the relocations were decided based on projections of their spending possibilities until the end of the year”.

The Congress session was even suspended after the analysis of presidential vetoes. Behind the scenes, lawmakers and government officials negotiated new changes to meet demands for resources at the end of the year, five days before the end of the legislative year. The vote took place in the Chamber and the Senate, in different stages.

At the last minute, after the blessings to the military, the project’s rapporteur, senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA), an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, presented a new report taking another R$ 95 million from the Ministry of Economy to increase the funds for the ministries Agriculture and Regional Development. The final destination of the expenses will depend on the folders, which can still negotiate with the congressmen where the money goes. The new version of the opinion was approved without reading in plenary.

In addition to these changes, the parliamentarians had already altered the project in the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) approving five amendments by deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA), in the amount of R$ 1 million each, for municipalities in Maranhão, the parliamentarian’s political stronghold . The approval, however, was questioned by technicians. This is because the changes allocate resources to areas that were not originally planned in the project, which is prohibited by Congress rules. In addition to these, an agreement allowed the approval of R$ 5 million for sanitation works in Paraíba, indicated by Deputy Wilson Santiago (PTB-PB).

Gas voucher

Congress also approved an additional credit of R$300 million to the 2021 Budget, in favor of the Ministry of Citizenship, for the gas voucher. The government program will pay half the price of cooking gas to low-income families for five years.

The gas voucher is one of Bolsonaro’s bets to boost his popularity and win votes from the poorest population in the 2022 electoral race. The government’s expectation is to serve 5.5 million families in 2021 and expand the program from the year onwards next, when the president will run for re-election. The benefit will be granted every two months and corresponds to a portion of at least 50% of the average national reference price for a 13-kilogram cylinder of cooking gas.

To join the program, it is necessary to have a monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the minimum wage (today, R$550) or to have, among the residents in the same household, those who receive the continuous benefit benefit (BPC), paid to the elderly and low-income people with disabilities.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?