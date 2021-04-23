The Frente de Todos imposed its majority in the bicameral commission of Legislative Procedure and ratified the decree of President Alberto Fernández who prohibited face-to-face classes in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires. The opposition rejected it considering that it is invalid because “it violates the powers of Parliament and the autonomy of the City.”

“If there is a faculty that belongs to the provinces and defines their autonomy, it is the possibility of regulating, particularly, primary education. The Executive Power took a police power that it was not supposed to use. Discrimination is patent and evident, “said PRO deputy Pablo Tonelli.

In turn, he assured that the DNU is not justified. “It is flawed because there was no reason whatsoever to justify that the Executive violates the powers of Congress, which is open and functioning.”

“The increase in infections did not allow time for Congress to treat it,” retructed the official legislator Lucía Corpacci, and He also defended the Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta.

“What TSrotta said expresses what I say: that this is dynamic. Today I can say that I need the children to go to school and tomorrow the epidemiological situation forces me to say that I have to close them. Nobody does it funny, “he said.

“The City is overwhelmed and the National Constitution is not interpreted, it is not subjective, it is fulfilled,” stressed the radical Silvia Giacoppo.

The discussion on the legality of the DNU was mixed with the substantive political fight over the decision to suspend presence.

Speakers from the ruling party focused on defending the measure. “It is clearly demonstrated that suspending classes when there is high circulation lowers infections. And in March the city registered more than 1,200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; a number well outside the margins. The priority is for the health system to sustain serious patients, “said the official deputy and doctor Pablo Yedlin.

The porteño, Mariano Recalde attacked the head of the Buenos Aires government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. “They beat their chests saying that face-to-face classes cannot be suspended for a day and their government has done nothing but attack education. They reduced the budget in that area from 27% to 17%; the district of the country with the lowest percentage dedicated to education, “he shot.

The radical Gustavo Menna, insisted that the commission is not the area to discuss the measure. “At times it is lost of sight that the purpose of this commission is not to analyze a criterion of opportunity on the solution contained in each one of the decrees, but the exercise of this very exceptional power that the Executive has to legislate by decree”, he sentenced.

The DNU in question prohibited attendance in the schools of the City and the Suburbs; established the commercial premises to close their doors at 7 p.m. and restricted circulation between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The City did not comply and the fight was prosecuted. Now the Supreme Court is expected to pass.