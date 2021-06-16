The congressional groups must be portrayed this Wednesday on the possible decision of the Government to pardon those convicted of the Catalan independence process, and they will do so after the PP and Vox hold the president, Pedro Sánchez, accountable for this measure that led to both parties to protest this Sunday in the demonstration called in Madrid’s Plaza de Colón by the civic platform Unión 78.

The PP takes a motion to the Plenary this week, the result of the interpellation that it addressed last week to Minister Juan Carlos Campo, demanding that the Government deny pardons to the prisoners of the process and desist from its claim to repeal or modify the crime of sedition. Although the debate may take place late on Tuesday, the vote is already set for Wednesday.

In their initiative, collected by Europa Press, the ‘popular’ emphasize that neither the sentencing court – in this case the Supreme Court – nor the Prosecutor’s Office consider that there are circumstances of justice and equity for this measure of grace, and that therefore granting it would only be of “use” for the government, while the convicts belong to parties that usually support them in Congress.

For this reason, they urge the Government to cease in its efforts to ‘forgive’ the prisoners of October 1, as well as to desist in its attempt to reduce the crimes of rebellion and sedition that, in their opinion, only pursue “Benefit” those convicted in the cause of the procés and those who are “in absentia” only to “fulfill the commitments made by President Pedro Sánchez with his pro-independence partners.”

And, facing the objective of the independence movement to “internalize the conflict” and to “denigrate” the image of Spain abroad, the PP also proposes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promote appropriate actions so that the member countries of the Council of Europe count with “truthful” information on the illegal referendum of October 1, 2018 in Catalonia and the response to it by the rule of law.

How far will he go to stay in power?



But, in addition, the PP, Vox and Ciudadanos, who demonstrated separately against the pardons in Madrid – thus avoiding repeating the famous ‘Columbus photo’ -, have decided to focus their questions on this measure of grace and the Catalan problem to the Executive in the control session this Wednesday in Congress.

Specifically, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, will question the chief executive if “he is going to defend the Constitution, national unity and the equality of all Spaniards,” while the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, will demand that he reveal “How far is he willing to go to stay in power.”

“Do you consider that the action of the Government under your coordination responds to the general interest of the Spanish?”, Reads the question that the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, will ask the first vice president, Carmen Calvo.

Catalonia will also be brought out in the duels with the Government’s ‘number two’, the ‘popular’ spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, who will blame her for the Government to ‘submit to independence’, and her counterpart from Vox, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who will doubt that the Executive has “the majority support of the Spanish outside the Chamber.”

The Government prevents Robles from talking about pardons



The PP will also direct questions to Minister Juan Carlos Campo to explain whether “the pardons will facilitate European judicial cooperation and, in particular, the application of the Euroorder”, as well as to his colleague from the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, to to state whether the “privileged treatment received by those convicted of sedition by both Penance Institutions and the Department of Justice of the Catalan Government anticipated the political will to grant pardons.”

The ‘popular’ also wanted the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to talk about pardons and, specifically, they wanted her to rule on whether she would propose to the Council of Ministers the granting of a pardon, within the scope of her competence, “without that reasons of justice, equity and public utility concur ”. However, the government has decided to exonerate her and let Campo answer that question.