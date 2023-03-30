Minister of Institutional Relations said that there is a “commitment” from the Chamber and the Senate to analyze the text

the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) said this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) that there is a “commitment” of the National Congress to vote on the new fiscal rule within two weeks. He mentioned that the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wants to analyze the text within that period.

“The president of the Chamber himself, last week, said that, if he arrives at the National Congress, he wants to vote in two weeks. So, I believe there is also this commitment to approve this fiscal rule as soon as possible. It is also a commitment of the House and Senate”he declared.

Padilha gave the statement to journalists at the door of the official residence of the Chamber, where he met with Lira and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwhich will present the journalist on Thursday (30.Mar), at 10.30 am, the new tax rule.

According to Padilha, the government’s proposal to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to balance public spending will lead to a reduction in the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 13.75%.

“The presentation of the rule and its approval contribute to an environment of even faster reduction of interest rates in the country. So, that’s why we are in such a hurry to approve it”he stated.

The Minister of Institutional Relations said that his role “is to lead now the expectation of approval” text. According to him, the proposal “combines fiscal responsibility with social responsibility”.

ABOUT THE NEW TAX RULE

As per the Power360 found out, the new spending ceiling is countercyclical, that is, it preserves resources in more favorable economic periods and ensures spending in downturns. the GDP per capita will also be a parameter for the device.

Expenditure growth will be limited by 70% to higher revenues. The government will also have a primary surplus target of 0.5% in 2025 and 1% in the following year, stabilize the public debt by 2026, in addition to zeroing out the deficit in 2024.

There are no details yet on how this will be done.

