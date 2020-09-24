The Congress has declared three recently passed Labor Reforms Code of Parliament as anti-existent. The party claimed on Saturday that it was ‘in the DNA of this government’ to impose its own decisions by following democratic procedures and the same has been done with these codes. Senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said that the Congress will take to the streets in protest against these codes and will leave no stone unturned to ensure the interests of the workers.The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Code 2020, Industrial Relations Code 2020 and Social Security Code 2020, under which barriers to closure of companies will be eliminated and companies with a maximum of 300 employees without government permission Will be allowed to delete. The Lok Sabha passed these three Bills on Tuesday.



‘Government should understand the pain of the poor’

Former Union Labor and Employment Minister Kharge told reporters via video link, “The government says that these codes were brought for ease of doing business.” The government’s statement is far from the truth because in 2014, the International Labor Organization said that only 10 percent of the business people need a slight change in the law and they have problems with the existing laws. Kharge claimed that the government did not give the opposition a chance to amend these codes, just like the bills related to farmers. He said, “I am the son of a laborer.” The Prime Minister was also a tea seller and should be considered the pain of the poor. But he does not understand what will happen if he is allowed to work for 12 hours instead of working for 8 hours. The government is not worried about the workers.

Priyanka Gandhi angry at Modi government due to changes in labor law

‘Government’s habit to impose decisions’

Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda alleged, “This government has cheated the workers very much in the same way as they did to the farmers.” An excuse for business ease is being made, but there is no safety net for workers in these codes. “He also claimed,” Decision-making and imposition of decisions on the country, keeping the democratic process in check Has become a habit. It is his habit to impose judgment on society, on farmers, on workers, on youth. It is in his DNA. ”

G Sanjeev Reddy, president of the labor organization INTUC, alleged that the government was working against the interests of the workers and these codes would create a lot of difficulty for the workers and the role of the labor organizations was also being removed. He said that all the labor organizations are agitating against these codes across the country and in the coming time this movement will intensify.