Surrogate labor personnel. That is the category that Compromís wants to be included in the Basic Statute of Public Employees (EBEP) to put an end to labor disputes that involve the subrogation of workers from a service rescued from privatization. Since July 2019, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) obliges administrations to incorporate employees of a privatized service after its reversal without them having to go through a selective process or opposition. In this way, Europe imposed the absorption of these people without the Spanish legislation having a category to give them legal coverage since they were neither civil servants, interns nor labor personnel. In the services rescued so far, these workers have been classified as “permanent non-permanent personnel to be extinguished.” However, this category supposes a fixed photo of the employee’s situation at the time of the reversion without it being able to change, neither in terms of rights, salaries or promotion, over time. In addition, those positions in the Administration end up going to competition after a few years.

The amendment that Compromís has presented in Congress intends to give them a definitive coverage that, in addition, would pave the way for the reversion of services that now finds a tortuous path in its return to the public sphere. The vice president of the Valencian Government, Mónica Oltra, has said it repeatedly: “To privatize there is an eight-lane highway and to reverse there is an unpaved rural road.” And so it has been lived in the last attempts and achievements of reversal of health areas in the Valencian Community, including hospitals, which the PP left in the hands of private operators. Also the labor conflict and the system of forced absorption of these workers has caused tensions within the Valencian Government, made up of the tripartite of the Socialists, Compromís and Podemos, which marked among its commitments the return to the public of some of those privatized services. The PSOE has shown itself in favor of carrying out these reversals through a public commercial company, a formula that does not imply labor obstacles since employees go from being governed by one company to doing so by another. However, Compromís, which managed to impose its formula of absorption and direct management of the Administration, considers that this system continues to leave the service in the hands of a private operator and is the one that least establishes the reversion of a privatized service so that it becomes managed from the public.

The amendment presented in Congress by the Deputy of Compromís in Congress, Joan Baldoví, joins those already agreed before the approval of the interim decree, backed in July by the socialists, Unidos Podemos, Nueva Canarias, Teruel Existe, el Regionalist Party of Cantabria and Compromís itself, which hopes to garner the support, at least, of the same groups. “These personnel will be respected the usual remuneration that they were receiving from their previous employer,” says the text recorded last Monday. This condition, actually, is maintained since this was done with the “permanent staff not fixed to be extinguished.” The amendment also indicates that regarding the remaining working conditions, “they will be kept in a personal capacity.” In any case, the Administration will retain the power to “use the powers of non-application of conventions and agreements and of substantial modification of working conditions generally provided for in labor and public employment legislation.”

“Subrogated labor personnel will have the right to professional promotion and may attend promotion processes, as well as those of mobility that are convened or promoted in relation to positions of the same nature in the field of service in which they have been providing their activity ”, he adds as a right that is not currently contemplated.

Compromís considers that the inclusion of this new job category would solve the lack of legal certainty and the problems and difficulties currently posed by the reversion of previously privatized services. In addition, it maintains that, in this way, the disparity in working conditions would be ended and that it would not imply the violation of the limitation of personnel growth due to replacement rates, since they do not count the incorporations if they are imposed by court ruling, such as is the case. One of the reversals that the Valencian Government has pending is that of the Service of the Technical Inspection of Vehicles on January 1, 2023. According to the forecasts of the Minister of Economy, Rafael Climent, assuming all the staff of the stations, the Administration could earn up to € 39 million annually and lower prices for users.