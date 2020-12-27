From Monday on the 136th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, party workers will take out a ‘Congress Sandesh Padayatra’ in every assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh. This information was given by the party. Congress state media convenor Lallan Kumar said on Sunday that a three-day ‘Congress Sandesh Padayatra’ will be started from Monday on the party’s 136th foundation day on the direction of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.Kumar said that these padayatras to be taken out in all the assembly constituencies of the state to ‘protect the farm and farmer’ will be carried out by senior Congress leaders, office bearers and activists, in which the general public will also participate. Meanwhile, State Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said that his party will make a new beginning in the new decade. The party will make inroads at the grassroots level through panchayat elections. This will give the party the necessary momentum and courage for the state assembly elections to be held in 2022.

He told that the party officials will hear the problems of farmers, youth and common people from next January 3 by taking a night stay in the villages. This series will continue till February. The party is aiming to win most of the seats of gram pradhan and zilla panchayat in the state. Here, Pramod Pandey, president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress Seva Dal, said that in the new decade, the Seva Dal will be seen in a new avatar. He said that the organization has started organizing Kisan Panchayats and Khat Sabhas to reach out to the farmers.