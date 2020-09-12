After the tumultuous meeting of the Congress Working Committee last month, most of the leaders who wrote letters to Sonia Gandhi on the issue of leadership have been cut down. On Friday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi made several major changes in the organization. The most important of those changes is the formation of a 6-member Special Advisory Committee. This committee will advise on the functioning of the party till the next session of the All India Congress Committee.
Congress will run on the advice of special committee of 6 trustees of Gandhi family, know who Sonia expressed confidence in
