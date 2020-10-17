new Delhi: Recently, there was a lot of ruckus on the letter written by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on behalf of 23 senior leaders to the demand for a permanent president. After this ruckus, Sonia Gandhi formed a new Election Committee under the chairmanship of senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry to conduct elections in the organization along with the formation of a new working committee. According to information received by ABP News, this election committee has now started work on the electoral process and has also held two rounds of meetings.

Working committee elections will be held by mid-January

According to Election Committee sources, the Election Committee will be ready to hold the election of 12 members of the working committee including the post of President of the party in a month and will inform the Congress President. After which the meeting of the working committee will be called and the timeline will be suggested to the Election Committee from taking out the notification to conducting the election. According to sources, the working committee elections, including the new president, will be held by mid-January and the Congress will get its new president in January 2021.

Please tell that this time the election will not be a general election but in a way an interim election, because the last permanent president was elected in 2017, whose term is till 2022. But in the meantime, due to Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, Sonia Gandhi was made the interim president. However, the new president will also hold the post until the next elections are held.

Only AICC members will vote in elections

Because this time the Congress election will not be a general election, so this time only AICC members will vote in the election. The recently reconstituted Working Committee will also submit its resignation before the election and a new Working Committee will be elected.

Now the big question is, will Rahul Gandhi fight the election to insist on not being president? Rahul Gandhi has said many times that he will not become the president. Even in the working committee meeting after his resignation, he had even said that neither he will be made himself nor will he be made from the Gandhi family.

Recently, several senior party leaders wrote letters to Sonia Gandhi regarding the working style of the party and the demand for a new permanent president, after which there was a lot of uproar and a meeting of the Working Committee was called, in which Sonia Gandhi told that The party should choose its new president as soon as possible, it will no longer be open-ended.

All the leaders of the party have kept silence

In this meeting too, many people had demanded from Rahul Gandhi that he would stubbornly accept the presidency of the party again but Rahul Gandhi had not given any answer to this. All the leaders of the party have remained silent on the issue of whether Rahul Gandhi will become the president or whether he will contest the election.

When ABP News correspondent Ashish Kumar Singh asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi a question about this, he said that it will be decided by Rahul Gandhi. When ABP News asked the same question to senior party leader and now executive committee executive, Digvijay Singh, he said that Rahul Gandhi should only become president again, because the Congress can keep a Gandhi couple.

If Rahul does not agree, then persuade Priyanka – Sonia – Digvijay

Digvijay Singh, however, also said that Sonia Gandhi should persuade Rahul Gandhi, but if Rahul Gandhi does not agree at all, then Sonia Gandhi should persuade Priyanka Gandhi to preside over the party.

Also read-

Corona update: less than 8 lakh active cases in the country after one and a half months, 62 thousand new patients arrived in 24 hours

Bihar election: LJP sources claim – The party will not be on the backfoot regarding PM’s issue, will continue to support