Chamber and Senate will work from Monday to Wednesday in the next two weeks, when there will be the holidays of Tiradentes (21.Abr) and Good Friday (15.Abr), which precedes Easter Sunday.

In the coming days, the senators’ focus will be the possible CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the Ministry of Education.

Randolfe Rodrigues (Net-AP) claims to have the 27 signatures needed to open the CPI. It is unlikely, however, that the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of Casa Alta, institute the collegiate next week.

The investigation desired by opponents of the federal government is about alleged irregularities in the Ministry of Education. The case derives from reports about the influence of 2 pastors in the ministry.

The plenary of the House should work on Tuesday (12.Abr). The next day, the idea is to have only a debate session – without deliberation of projects, which suggests low attendance of senators.

In the 2nd, leaders of trade union centrals go to the Human Rights Commission of the Senate.

In the 3rd, the Committee on Economic Affairs can vote on a bill that equates the sharing of workers in profits or results with the distribution of profits and dividends in terms of tax treatment.

Chamber

On Monday, the bench leaders discuss the division of the presidency of the 25 permanent commissions between the parties.

There is likely to be an agreement, but the installation of the collegiate bodies in the next few days is not certain because of the holiday.

There is a plenary session scheduled for Monday – and there should also be on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The main projects on the agenda are the following: