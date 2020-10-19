The Congress has announced a new agitation regarding the agricultural law and the Hathras case. The party has announced 31st October to celebrate Farmers’ Rights Day across the country and on 5th of November, Women and Dalit Anti-Harassment Day. For this, instructions have been given to all the State Congress and District Congress.

After meeting Congress Party Sonia Gandhi’s party general secretaries and state in-charge, organization in-charge KC Venugopal said that the party would continue the movement. Under this, the party will celebrate Farmers Rights Day on 31 October. This day is the birthday of Sardar Patel and the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The party has directed all state units to observe Satyagraha and fast on this day.

With this, the party has decided to hold a state-level sit-in on November 5 on the anti-women and Dalit oppression day. In Venugopal said that this time is Diwali on 14 November. Therefore, a day before Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, the party will hold a conference on the subject of Nehru and his contribution at the state headquarters. The party has also decided to intensify the signature campaign across the country against agricultural laws.

Sonia said that Indian democracy is in the most difficult phase

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said that Indian democracy is going through its most difficult phase. Sonia said this while chairing a meeting of the party which considered the outline of agitations across the country on issues of agricultural laws and alleged atrocities on Dalits.

Presiding over the meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges, Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the central government over three agricultural laws, handling the Kovid-19 epidemic, the state of the economy and alleged atrocities against Dalits. After the meeting, Congress organization general secretary KC Venugopal said that the party has decided to launch a series of programs against the ‘anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-poor and anti-people policies of the BJP-led government at the Center.