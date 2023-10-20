Experts consulted by People’s Gazette point out that the main challenge for Javier Milei, libertarian candidate for president of Argentina, if elected, will be in structuring a base in Congress. The first round takes place this Sunday (22) and polls point to him as the favorite.

“The governability of a possible Milei government will depend on the composition of Congress, which will only be partially renewed in the election, to approve the changes it proposes. He may give in to pragmatism and seek alliances with Patricia’s group, as conversations have already begun with former president Maurício Macri, from the center-right”, assesses Leandro Gabiati, director of Dominium Consultoria.

The analyst sees the presidential race in that country as a break with the 40-year bipartisan tradition. “The emergence of a third force, distinct from the Peronist center-left and the traditional center-right, reflects the collapse of the political system incapable of facing crises. The libertarian candidate is a notable example of this scenario, but his future is still uncertain,” he assessed.

Milei won 30% of the votes in the primaries and could even win in the first round, as there are around 20% of undecided voters – although polls point to a second round.

If he does not win the Presidency on Sunday (22), Milei could benefit if his opponent at the polls on November 19 is Sergio Massa, representative of the unpopular Alberto Fernández government, when the reigning desire is for change. If he competes with Patricia Bullrich, the electorate averse to Peronism will be divided.

Natália Fingermann, professor of international relations at Ibmec-SP, sees a chance for Patricia Bullrich to support Milei against Massa, if she is not the challenger and despite his anti-system profile. Such an agreement is, according to the analyst, also essential to prepare the ground for a libertarian government.

“His ability to implement any of his controversial agendas, such as dollarization and reforms of public health and education models, depends on the approval of a large parliamentary majority, as they involve issues of a constitutional nature”, he assessed.

The professor foresees the need for Milei to moderate his stance so as not to suffer criticism from the population if his proposals are blocked within a challenging social context, with monthly inflation in the triple digits, heading towards a third hyperinflation, after that of the 1980s and 1990. The decision to leave Mercosur, for example, has already undergone some changes, as a large part of the Argentine business community benefits from this commercial environment.

“But the bloc will suffer great difficulties under his government, with a decline in efforts led by the Brazilian government to strengthen alliances and expand the number of members,” he noted. Bilateral relations are also likely to suffer losses on the environmental issue, considered strategic by Lula, but irrelevant by Milei.