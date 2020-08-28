Rashid Kidwai, Senior Journalist

In the year 1978, January was a cold winter morning. Shobhan Singh and 20 employees of the divided Congress, led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, first entered 24 Akbar Road. This type seven bungalow in Lutyens, Delhi was named after Rajya Sabha member J Venkataswamy from Andhra Pradesh. Venkataswamy was one of the few leaders who then decided to join Indira Gandhi. At that time, most Congress leaders had distanced themselves from Indira Gandhi fearing that the Janata Party would invite the government to retaliate.

The post-Emergency period was proving to be a test for Indira Gandhi. Not only had she lost all her power, but with the passing of her post, her government residence had also gone out of hand. His farm house in Mehrauli was still unoccupied and his friends were leaving very fast, including reliable friends. When Indira Gandhi’s problems escalated, her old loyalist Mohammad Yunus gave his 12 Willingdon Crescent residences to his family to live and moved himself to his private residence in South Delhi. In this way 12 Willingdon became the new home of the Crescent Gandhi family.

Indira Gandhi came there with Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, children Rahul and Priyanka, Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi and five pet dogs but there was not enough space in this house to conduct any political activities from here. Therefore, 24 Akbar Road was made the new headquarters of Congress, which proved to be very fortunate over the next four decades. One advantage of this building was also that one of its doors connected 10 Janpath, which used to be the office of Youth Congress at that time and today is the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Indira was empty handed

When Indira Gandhi returned to power with a large majority in 1980, she did not reclaim 7, Jantar Mantar Road, although her son Sanjay Gandhi wanted it to. He told Sanjay Gandhi that he had made the party zero, not once but twice. She will do so again. She will prepare this new office in a way that will serve the workers for decades. After the party split in 1978, Indira Congress had nothing left. Sadiq Ali, the then office secretary, refused to hand over all documents, even books, related to the party to Indira Gandhi. Buta Singh, AR Antulay and other leaders were empty handed when they entered 24 Akbar Road but Indira Gandhi’s prediction came true.

24 Akbar Road proved to be a new life for Congress. The way the Mughal emperor Akbar, after whom this road is named, initially wobbled but later established himself, similarly the Congress also established itself from here after the initial difficulties. After entering 24 Akbar Road, Shobhan Singh and other Congress workers started arranging separate chambers for party officials – President Indira Gandhi, General Secretary – AR Antulay, Buta Singh, AP Singh, BP Maurya and Treasurer Pranab Mukherjee. did. The largest room, which used to be the living-dining room, was converted into the Speaker’s office. A cane chair and small table were arranged but the walls were empty, with no carpet and doormat to lay on the floor.

Shobhan Singh, who had completed 52 consecutive years of his service with the Congress by 2009, recalls, ‘Buta Singh ji told me that the party is not in a position to pay me the salary which was eight hundred at that time. Used to be a month. I told Buta Singh ji that I will not take a salary until the conditions improve. Hearing this, Buta Singh ji stood up and filled me in his arms.

Illegal construction thrust

Now a lot of change has taken place at 24 Akbar Road. Although the main building is not much tampered with, but inside it has expanded a lot. This eight-room building now has 34 rooms. But the main bungalow is on the part of the Congress president, treasurer and senior general secretary. Apart from this, residential blocks have been constructed for the employees. Every house has electricity, AC, cooler, fridge. Most of these constructions are illegal. In fact, whenever the Congress was ruling in Delhi, it was a measure to expand the 24 Akbar Road by ignoring rules to prove its loyalty to the Urban and Housing Minister.

Buta Singh, who was the Minister of Works and Housing in Indira Gandhi’s Cabinet (1983-84) and Sheila Kaul, who was the Housing Minister in the Narasimha government, used to visit 24 Akbar Road along with dozens of officers of her department. These ministers used to consult with departmental officers about how to make more rooms. Officials advised against illegal construction by going against the rules. One thing that is important is that during the tenure of Indira to Sonia, the emphasis was on increasing the number of rooms but the number of toilets was not thought to increase so that the residents and visitors could be accommodated there.

(Courtesy of Kidwai’s book ’24 Akbar Road’)