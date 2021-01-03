Highlights: Nirupam said that the government of three parties in Maharashtra was running on a minimum common program

MNS demonstrated in Nashik in support of name change

Shiv Sena said that Congress people will leave the government and go nowhere

Mumbai

The politics of Maharashtra has become hot due to the name of Aurangabad as ‘Sambhaji Nagar’. Swords are drawn between the government’s constituent Shiv Sena and the Congress. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has said that if the name is changed, the government will be in danger.

‘Collusion of Shiv Sena and Congress’

At the same time, former Aurangabad MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire said that opposition to the Congress has no meaning. This is his momentary opposition. Congress people will not leave the government and go anywhere. At this the BJP quipped that it was a connivance with the Shiv Sena and the Congress, because the election of Aurangabad Manpa is on the head. Here, MNS performed in Nashik in support of the name change.

The drama takes place as soon as the election of the Manpa comes

Actually, Aurangabad Manpa elections are coming. Shiv Sena is in power there. Whenever Aurangabad Manpa elections come, the issue of renaming the city comes up. Now again Shiv Sena has raised this issue. Recently, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat had expressed his strong displeasure over this.

No change in attitude of Shiv Sena

Balasaheb Thorat had said directly that the Congress would oppose the proposal to change the name. At the same time, Shiv Sena said that there has been no change in their stand due to opposition from Congress. Now Sanjay Nirupam of Congress has warned Shiv Sena.

‘… then it will not be good for the health of the government’

Nirupam said on Saturday that the government of three parties in Maharashtra was following a minimum common program. In such a situation, if any constituent party tries to push its agenda, then it will not be good for the health of the government. If the Shiv Sena insists more on changing the name of Aurangabad city, it can become a threat to the government.

‘Aurangzeb had broken the temple of Baba Vishwanath and Krishna God in Mathura’

Nirupam said that it is also a fact of history that Aurangzeb broke the temple of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi in 1669 and the temple of Lord Krishna in Mathura in 1670. Sambhaji Maharaj is adorable for us. The Congress party also respects their bravery, but instead of changing the name of cities, we believe in its development.

Elections, so the matter arose: BJP

BJP stands with Shiv Sena to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. BJP spokesperson and MLA Ram Kadam said that the Shiv Sena drama would only last till the elections. When the Shiv Sena was in power with the BJP in the state, they did not send a proposal to change the name of Aurangabad to the state government, now that the election of Aurangabad Manpa is on the head, they remember Sambhajinagar.

Is Shiv Sena cheating itself?

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar in a tweet reminded the Shiv Sena that the Minister of State in his own cabinet had told Abdul Sattar that when he was about to join the Shiv Sena, he was assured by the party that Aurangabad was not named Sambhajinagar. will do. The MNS leader raised the question whether the Shiv Sena had made false promises to Sattar or the Shiv Sena is lying to the common man.