Congress expects the government to present, this week, an alternative to the bill that creates a registry of the so-called “contumacious debtor”, according to the report. Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). Although it is willing to debate the proposal, the economic team prefers to insist on the text already sent.

The project is blocked in the Chamber, among other reasons, due to pressure from companies that use default as a business strategy and do not want to be part of the list of businesspeople with dirty names. Last week, deputy Ricardo Ayres (Republicanos-TO), rapporteur of the text, decided to leave out the “contumacious debtor” section and focus only on benefits for good payers, who are also part of the project.

O Estadão/Broadcast has already shown that there is a dispute involving the government and, for example, part of the fuel sector, which would be the most affected and argues that the Treasury text could unfairly affect distributors, which the economic team denies.

Even “republican” companies have requested that the text be addressed in a complementary bill – and not in an ordinary bill, as it is being processed in the Chamber.

“An approach through ordinary legislation will not comprehensively and uniformly cover all aspects related to persistent debtors, leaving gaps that would compromise the effectiveness of the rule, making actions to repress tax evasion difficult,” said the Brazilian Institute of Petroleum and Gas (IBP) , in a note released last week. The IBP defends the approval of another project along the same lines, which is being processed in the Senate and is authored by the current president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates.

The understanding of the economic team is that the topic is a matter for ordinary law, as it is a matter with criminal impact. The argument is that the proposal covers tax crimes that are already considered crimes, only delimiting the figure of the debtor. Furthermore, there is no government sphere to classify a tax crime – the rule would apply to any tax authority. According to Estadão/Broadcast, the economic team considers that treating the issue as a complementary law would only create difficulties for the approval of the text.

Another point is that the criteria in complementary law are subjective. If the IRS had to prove that a businessman acted in bad faith by opening a company to defraud the tax authorities and was only then free to include him on the list of persistent debtors, the estimate is that the fraud could take 10 to 20 years in court, considering the entire process up to final judgment.

The text under discussion defines the criteria to define who qualifies as a persistent debtor: companies with irregular debt above R$ 15 million, whose value exceeds the company's assets, or with partners involved in cases of opening and closing companies in the last five years. Updated Revenue data shows that around 1,100 companies, or 0.005% of the 20 million corporate taxpayers, fit these criteria and total R$240 billion in debts to the Tax Authorities.

The Brazilian Association of Public Companies (Abrasca) defends an agreement between the government and Congress around a text.

“The proposal for the stubborn debtor responds to a concern about treating unequals as equals. Anyone who uses not paying tax as a business strategy creates a competition problem. Discussing and advancing the debtor's agenda is very important, it is a topic that has already been discussed in Congress for several legislatures”, said Pablo Cesário, executive president of Abrasca.

Cesário argues that it is necessary to create rules to treat differently those who do not compete with other companies on an equal basis. “We would not like to miss this window of opportunity that the government provided when it included the topic in the proposal, because it forced a debate. Congress and government need a consensus,” he says.

