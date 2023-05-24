Minister criticizes withdrawal of environmental bodies proposed in MP and says dismantling will make Mercosur-EU agreement difficult

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvasaid on Tuesday (24.May.2023) that the changes promoted by Congress in the MP (Provisional Measure) that restructures the ministries is an attempt to “implement the Bolsonaro government in the Lula government”.

The measure proposes the withdrawal of a series of environmental instruments from the folder commanded by Marina in the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Former President’s Administration Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took similar decisions, prioritizing agribusiness and other sectors to the detriment of environmental enforcement.

“We are making a low-carbon Crop Plan and they come to dismantle everything by the hand of Congress”, said Marina to Folha de S. Paulo. She is working on the project in partnership with the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favaro.

In Marina’s assessment, the changes may hinder the trade agreement between Mercosur and the EU (European Union), which depends on the environmental agenda to move forward, in addition to compromising other international pacts.

O report of the deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) proposes the withdrawal of several Environmental bodies. Are they:

A-N-A (National Water Agency);

CAR (Rural Environmental Registry);

Sinisa (National Information System on Basic Sanitation);

Sinir (National Information System on Solid Waste Management) and;

singer (National Water Resources Management System).

The document also advocates that the demarcations of indigenous lands migrate from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

