The Congressional Interior Commission unanimously approved this Tuesday a parliamentary initiative of United We Can that urges the Government of Pedro Sánchez to become more involved in the release of the four opponents of the Equatorial Guinean regime, two of them with Spanish nationality, who were kidnapped in South Sudan in November 2019 and transferred to Guinean prisons, where one died. These facts are investigated by the National Court. The initiative, defended by the deputy Enrique Santiago, calls on the Spanish government to promote “police cooperation within the EU” to “pursue the criminal organization” of the Teodoro Obiang Nguema regime, given the verification that it is monitoring people contrary in different European countries.

The Non-Ley Proposal (PNL, a parliamentary initiative with which the Chamber is intended to express its position on a specific issue, but which is not binding on the Government) recalled that two of the kidnapped opponents, Feliciano Efa Mangue and Julio Obama Mefuman, had Spanish nationality and that the other two, Martín Obiang Ondo Mbasogo and Bienvenido Ndong Ondo, had resided in our country for a long time and were under protection. The four were tricked into moving at the end of 2019 from Madrid to Juba, in South Sudan, where their trail was lost. Last January it became known that Obama Mefuman, a former soldier in the Spanish Army who lived with his wife and his son in Logroño, had died in a Guinean jail.

According to the investigation opened by the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz, all of them were transferred from South Sudan to Equatorial Guinea and, once there, subjected to repeated sessions of torture after being tried without any guarantee and sentenced to 90 years of imprisonment. prison each for an alleged coup. Eyewitnesses who have testified in the case affirm that the deceased opponent had been confined in a tiny cell in the Mongomo prison, where he slept on a cement bed, without natural light or air, and fed with food in poor condition.

Judge Pedraz is investigating Carmelo Ovono Obiang, one of the president’s sons who is also Secretary of State for the Presidency and head of the Secret Service abroad; the Minister of State, Nicolás Obama Nchama, responsible for Internal Security; and Isaac Ngmea Endo, Director General of Presidential Security. Pedraz tried to question Obiang’s son about these events last March, but he did not appear.

In his speech in defense of the parliamentary initiative, Enrique Santiago has denounced that Equatorial Guinea “is experiencing a serious repression against the opposition” and recalled that the investigations by the Spanish police have determined that these kidnappings of people opposed to the Obiang regime for their subsequent transfer to this country and their torture is “a criminal activity that has been carried out in Spain, but also in other European countries.” The leader of Unidas Podemos has insisted that those responsible for the “criminal organization” that perpetrate these acts “are, without a doubt, part of the structures of the State.”

The approved Non-Legal Proposal also urges the Government to request the Obiang regime “respect for the right to life and physical integrity of all detained persons”, as well as to release the three opponents who are still alive and clarify what happened with Obama Mefuman, for whom he also demands the repatriation of the body. Santiago has insisted that the Equatoguinean authorities “violate the Human Rights of the opposition, but they also violate Spanish sovereignty by carrying out illegal activities in Spain” by his officials.

The initiative has had the favorable vote of the 36 deputies present in the commission, although the arguments used by the different groups to explain their support have not been the same. The representatives of the PP, Pablo Hispán, and Vox, Pedro Fernández, have criticized during their speeches the supposed passivity of the Sánchez government and, specifically, of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, for whom Santiago Abascal’s party has requested the disapproval.