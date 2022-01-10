(Reuters) – An ordinance that will be edited this week will address 75% of micro and small companies that were affected by the veto of the project that provided for the creation of a debt renegotiation program for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), microenterprises and small businesses framed in Simples Nacional, said President Jair Bolsonaro this Monday.

“Today, with Paulo Guedes, talked about, we should have an ordinance from today to tomorrow where 75% of these small and micro entrepreneurs are served,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Jovem Pan.

According to the president, the other businessmen affected by the veto will be covered by means of a complementary bill, provided that it urgently passes through Parliament, or that Congress overrides his own veto – a measure he had already suggested earlier. .

“So, the MEI people were worried, that there would be no negotiation, there will be negotiation”, he pointed out.

In an interview aired in the morning, also with Jovem Pan, the president said he was sure that Congress would override his veto of the project.

“If it is not possible to resolve it legally, I am sure that Parliament will override the veto”, he said, in a recorded interview with Jovem Pan, which aired on Monday morning.

The president’s veto was published in the Official Gazette on Friday.

Bolsonaro said that the veto of the project was not evil. He justified that it was necessary to point out the source of funds and there was also the risk of being judged electorally if he did not veto the measure, even ironing that this would be a “wonder” for the current composition of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Focus of internal differences in the government, the project even received indication that it would be sanctioned by Bolsonaro. The total impact of the measure, if there was no veto, was estimated by the Ministry of Economy at 1.2 billion reais.

Approved in December last year, the text created a gradation of benefits. The greater the loss of company revenue during the pandemic, the greater the discount on debts.

(Reporting by Ricardo BritoEditing by Pedro Fonseca)

