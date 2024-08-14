Deputies and senators will use a project sent by the government to change the 2024 LDO and unlock transfers

Deputies and senators are expected to meet in a joint session to analyze changes to special transfers, known as Pix amendments, this week. According to the Poder360, the changes will be included in suggestions to the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law).

The preference for a change within the Budget is made to avoid increasing tension between the Powers. New friction has been established between the 3 Powers after Minister Flávio Dino, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), limited the transfer of Pix amendments.

The government is expected to submit a PLN (National Congress Bill) on Wednesday (August 14). Congress members will present an amendment to the text to change the 2024 Budget Guidelines Law and unlock transfers.

The LDO defines the rules for the Executive to manage the Budget and establishes, for example, the payment schedule for amendments. The president of the CMO (Joint Budget Committee), deputy Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI), postponed on Thursday (8th August) the reading of the report, which was scheduled for this week.

Arcoverde awaits a decision from the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to proceed with the analysis of the text.

VOLTAGE

The money allocated by congressmen through Pix amendments goes directly into the accounts of states and municipalities, without the need for prior formalization of an agreement, presentation of projects or technical approval from the federal government, undermining the transparency of public spending.

Dino had already established that the device should be transparent and traceable. However, after a request from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), the minister authorized transfers only in the event of public calamity and works already in progress.

The government fears that Congress will move to expand the range of mandatory amendments, that is, legislative instruments that oblige the Executive Branch to execute specific expenses proposed by congressmen.

This digital newspaper found that some congressmen understood that there was an articulation between the government and the Judiciary and, therefore, they seek retaliation, due to the limitation on the use of resources, especially in an election year.

According to congressmen who defend the Pix amendments, the mechanism allows for more agility in transferring money to municipalities and guarantees that their bills are paid on time.

