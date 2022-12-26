The Spol (Secretary of Police of the Federal Senate) decided this Monday (Dec.26, 2022) to restrict the entry of visitors to the House during this week. The measure was implemented after a man placed an “explosive device” near the Brasília airport and as a way of reinforcing the security of the National Congress, which will be one of the stages for the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023.

In a statement, the department said that all Senate employees, contractors and service providers must pass through X-ray gates and metal detectors to access the House’s premises.

Spol reported that the delivery of food, by applications, boarding and disembarking passengers will only be carried out in the area outside the Senate.

Only senators, employees, contractors and interns can use the House’s bank branches.

In the Chamber, the Depol (Department of Legislative Police) began to demand that all employees also pass through the X-ray gates until the day of the presidential inauguration. The rule also applies to third parties, service providers and journalists.

Other people can only access the Chamber with authorization from the sector they are going to visit and must also pass through the metal detector.