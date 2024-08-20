Dino’s injunction suspending transfers remains in force, but funds will be released with resource traceability criteria

Representatives of the federal government, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the National Congress reached an agreement this Tuesday (August 20, 2024) and maintained the mandatory amendments. Even so, the release must be carried out following transparency and traceability criteria.

After Minister Flávio Dino’s decision to suspend the transfer of resources, the new agreement establishes that the amounts will be maintained, as long as they respect the new conditions.

The Presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), participated in a luncheon this Tuesday (August 20) at the STF (Supreme Federal Court), at the invitation of Minister Roberto Barroso. The President of the Supreme Court organized the meeting so that an agreement could be reached on the amendments made by the congressmen.

Also attending the lunch were the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and the AGU (Attorney General of the Union), Jorge Messias. Before going to the STF, Rui Costa spoke with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, to align the government’s strategy in the negotiations.