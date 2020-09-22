Jaipur: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Monday alleged that the way the government passed the anti-farmer bill in the Rajya Sabha by suppressing democracy and suppressing the voices of the opposition rising in the interest of farmers is scandalous.

He said that Congress stands with the farmers of the country and we will continue their fight. The Congress stands above every farmer in the country, rising above political interests.

Pilot said on Monday through a tweet, ‘Today, the opposition’s decision to suspend eight Rajya Sabha MPs after passing the bill in the Rajya Sabha in an undemocratic manner is a sign of utter dictatorship’. Rather it has been respectful of deliberation, consent-disagreement ‘

The Congress leader said, ‘Why does the BJP not care at all for the Annadata of the country? Congress stands with the farmer of the country and we will continue their fight. He said, ‘Central government bills are anti-farm and farmer. For this, neither the voice of farmer organizations nor the farmers was heard.

